Berry (BRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.90 on Monday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $712.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Berry by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Berry by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

