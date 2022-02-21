Berry (BRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BRY opened at $8.90 on Monday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $712.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
