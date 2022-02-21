Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($37.89) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close.

HIK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.29) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.29) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.97) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,642 ($35.75).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,973 ($26.70) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,096 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,307.91. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,935.50 ($26.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.58).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

