Barclays Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $160.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.92.

IAC opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

