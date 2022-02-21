Bank of America Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $200.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $320.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.05.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $81.60 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Wix.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

