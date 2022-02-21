Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

