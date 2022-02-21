AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

AVEVF stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

