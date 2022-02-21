AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.300-$9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.09. 1,150,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,491. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.44. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $174.85 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.06.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

