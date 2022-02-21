AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.300-$9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.260 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.09. 1,150,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,491. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.44. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $174.85 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.06.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.