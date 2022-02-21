Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $120,308.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.83 or 0.06913579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,067.35 or 0.99847564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051497 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

