Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 383,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,591. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $315.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,909,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,868,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

