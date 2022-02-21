Atria Investments LLC Purchases 165,561 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,561 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $43,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,255,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.09 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

