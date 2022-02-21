Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.