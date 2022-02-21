Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.38. 137,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,888. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.