Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,619 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $15.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $442.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

