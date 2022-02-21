Atria Investments LLC Acquires 6,876 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.36. 10,785,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The company has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.