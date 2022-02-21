Atria Investments LLC Acquires 107,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,240 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.69. 15,194,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

