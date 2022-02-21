Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $80.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.
Astec Industries Company Profile
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
