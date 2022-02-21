Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

