Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Lowered to $68.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

ASPN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $942.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

