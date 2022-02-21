Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AHT opened at $9.53 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 477.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

