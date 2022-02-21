Arqma Price Tops $0.0276 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Arqma has a market capitalization of $342,235.39 and $1,146.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.34 or 0.06960931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00286797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.65 or 0.00782414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00069315 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00408584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00220298 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,451,282 coins and its circulating supply is 12,406,738 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

