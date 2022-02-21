Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arko.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.15. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

