Argo Group International (ARGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 709.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.