Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Archrock to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Archrock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archrock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Archrock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,049,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Archrock by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

