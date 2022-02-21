Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Archrock to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.24%.
About Archrock
Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archrock (AROC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.