ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 130,298 shares of company stock worth $392,673. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

