AppLovin Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cannonball Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of APP opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $9,713,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $3,345,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $3,220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock valued at $693,996,200 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

