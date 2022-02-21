Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,092,597 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $172,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,772,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.