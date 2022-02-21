Anyswap Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $288.77 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.49 or 0.00040786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.88 or 0.06949898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,746.30 or 0.99373066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap

