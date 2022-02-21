Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 4.15. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $22.36.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $47,645,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,250,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,751,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.