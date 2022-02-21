Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) PT Raised to $50.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Andersons alerts:

ANDE opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71. Andersons has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.20.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $350,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.