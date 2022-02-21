Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.