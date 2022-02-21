Analyzing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and PCSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A PCSB Financial 24.60% 5.03% 0.74%

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and PCSB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.98 $11.42 million N/A N/A PCSB Financial $59.76 million 4.83 $12.42 million $1.03 18.27

PCSB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Third Coast Bancshares and PCSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than PCSB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans. The Residential Loans segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her �employment income or other income. The Commercial Mortgage Loans segment includes mortgage loans and multifamily real estate loans. The Construction Loans segment consists of construction financing. The Commercial Loans segment comprises of borrower’s ability to make repayment from the cash flow of the borrower’s business. The Home Equity Lines of Credit segment is primarily for home equity loans to residential mortgage customers within the primary market area. The Consumer and Overdraft segment is for consumer loans generally have shorter terms and higher interest rates than one-to-four family mortgage loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, NY.

