Analyzing MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get MOGU alerts:

MOGU has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MOGU and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 0.38 -$50.06 million ($0.92) -0.35 Phreesia $148.68 million 9.49 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -17.10

Phreesia has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MOGU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MOGU and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75

Phreesia has a consensus target price of $62.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.93%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than MOGU.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -137.53% -8.36% -6.48% Phreesia -40.51% -18.66% -16.22%

Summary

Phreesia beats MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.