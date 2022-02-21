Analyzing B2gold (NYSE:BTG) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

B2gold (NYSE:BTG) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of B2gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares B2gold and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2gold 26.32% 15.30% 12.44% Timberline Resources N/A -28.95% -27.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for B2gold and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

B2gold currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 125.06%. Given B2gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe B2gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Volatility and Risk

B2gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B2gold and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2gold $1.79 billion 2.43 $628.06 million $0.43 9.56 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -4.75

B2gold has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B2gold beats Timberline Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

B2gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

