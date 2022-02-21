Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $58.43

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $6,102,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. Aflac has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

