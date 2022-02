Analysts Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) PT at $25.00

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of DIBS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 204,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,756. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.