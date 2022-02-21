Analysts Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) PT at $25.00

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DIBS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 204,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,756. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

