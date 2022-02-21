Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,638,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,385 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 44,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $287.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

