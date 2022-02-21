Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

