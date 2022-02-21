Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $73.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $73.90 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $292.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $293.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $312.16 million, with estimates ranging from $305.80 million to $327.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. 5,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,056. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $437.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $121,716. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

