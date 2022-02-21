Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.61. 1,313,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,406. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

