Analysts Anticipate Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million

Brokerages expect Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) to announce $17.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $19.88 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $65.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $68.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.18 million, with estimates ranging from $99.46 million to $162.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valens.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of VLNS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,688. Valens has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $10,384,000.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

