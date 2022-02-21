Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce sales of $127.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.36 million to $131.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $117.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $493.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $496.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $550.09 million, with estimates ranging from $548.48 million to $552.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.18. 132,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.