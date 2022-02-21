Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post sales of $235.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $892.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 108,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,188. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

