Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMYT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

AMYT opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,231,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 37.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $11,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

