Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMYT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.
AMYT opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.