AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $104.65 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

