AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $587.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $659.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $523.94 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AMERCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in AMERCO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.