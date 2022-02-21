Ambarella (AMBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $134.75 on Monday. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.