Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,607 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,817,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,679,000 after buying an additional 406,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,805,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,550,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,527,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,612,000 after buying an additional 206,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,325,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

