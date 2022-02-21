Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $24.86 on Monday. Altium has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07.

About Altium

Altium Ltd. engages in the developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from the PCB business for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and emerging markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

