Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $24.86 on Monday. Altium has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07.
About Altium
