Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Altice USA to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Altice USA stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Altice USA has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $38.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,725 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after buying an additional 774,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

