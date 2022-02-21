Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,251,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

