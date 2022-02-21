Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. 17,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $281.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.77. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

